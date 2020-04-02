Donations pour in to battle COVID-19 pandemic in Telangana

Read Article

Joining the fight against the deadly COVID-19, pharmaceutical companies and others here have pledged their support by way of donations in cash and materials to the Telangana Government. Aurobindo Pharma contributed Rs 7.5 crores and sanitisers, and medicines totally worth Rs 3.5 crores, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office recently said.

Company Vice-Chairman Nityananda Reddy and Director Sharatchandra Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 7.5 crores to the Chief Minister. The company announced that Rs 2.5 crores worth sanitisers and Rs one crore worth medicines will be given to the state government by it.

Nava Bharath Ventures and Grand Pharma donated Rs 2.5 crores and Rs one crore, respectively to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief fund for measures against COVID-19, the release said.

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) gave a donation of worth Rs 50 lakh. In addition to it, Mid-day meal workers in the state announced contribution of Rs 2.65 crores to the fund. A consent letter to this effect has also been given to the Chief Minister by the Mid-day Meal Scheme Workers Union President Vadla Hanmandlu, the release added.