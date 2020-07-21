DCGI nod for Jubilant’s generic remdesivir under brand name JUBI-R

Read Article

Jubilant Life Sciences has announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Generics (Jubilant), has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir for 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of severe COVID-19.

Jubilant’s remdesivir product will be marketed under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ in India and will be made available in 100 mg vials (injectable). It would be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner. The Company will distribute the drug in the Indian market through its distribution network and will be available by the first week of August 2020.

In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India.

“We are very pleased to launch ‘JUBI-R’, a drug with potential to save lives of people who have contracted COVID-19. At Jubilant, we are focused on quickly making this drug available in India in required quantities and at affordable prices,” stated Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Jubilant Life Sciences.”