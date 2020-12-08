COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory: WHO

The World Health Organization does not foresee countries making it mandatory for citizens to take the new COVID-19 vaccines which have been developed, an official said.

“I don’t think we envisage any countries creating a mandate for vaccinations,” Kate O’Brien, WHO’s director of immunisation vaccines and biologicals, told a news conference.

“There may be some countries or some situations in countries where professional circumstances require it or highly recommend to be vaccinated,” she added, saying hospitals might be one such instance.