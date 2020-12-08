Express Pharma


Home  »  COVID-19 Updates  »  COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory: WHO

COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory: WHO

There may be some countries or some situations in countries where professional circumstances require it or highly recommend to be vaccinated

COVID-19 UpdatesLatest Updates
By Reuters
0 70
Read Article

The World Health Organization does not foresee countries making it mandatory for citizens to take the new COVID-19 vaccines which have been developed, an official said.

“I don’t think we envisage any countries creating a mandate for vaccinations,” Kate O’Brien, WHO’s director of immunisation vaccines and biologicals, told a news conference.

“There may be some countries or some situations in countries where professional circumstances require it or highly recommend to be vaccinated,” she added, saying hospitals might be one such instance.

Reuters
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Want to know more about "Omic's" and it's relevance?
Register Now
close-image