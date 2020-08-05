Converge Biotech launches Vergiflu (favipiravir) for COVID-19 treatment

Read Article

Converge Biotech has announced the launch of generic favipiravir tablet in India. It will be marketed under the brand name ‘VERGIFLU’ and is indicated for use in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Vergiflu for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. At a time when cases are witnessing an alarming trend, our accelerated launch is aimed towards offering patients in India a much needed and timely therapy option,” said Arun Kumar Bijjala, MD, Converge Biotech.

Favipiravir is already approved for novel or re-emerging pandemic influenza virus infection in Japan since 2014. The product is available in all major hospitals across the country. It will be sold only on prescription.