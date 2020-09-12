Clinical trials of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate resumes in UK

Read Article

AstraZeneca has informed that the clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, developed along with Oxford University have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so.

The company had paused trials over concerns about a participant who fell ill and developed neurological problems.

The company said that the pause was “to allow review of safety data by independent committees and international regulators.

Now, in a statement, the company informed, “The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume.”

It also said, “AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, as the trial sponsor, cannot disclose further medical information. All trial investigators and participants will be updated with the relevant information and this will be disclosed on global clinical registries, according to the clinical trial and regulatory standards.

“AstraZeneca is committed to the safety of trial participants and the highest standards of conduct in clinical trials. The Company will continue to work with health authorities across the world and be guided as to when other clinical trials can resume to provide the vaccine broadly, equitably and at no profit during this pandemic,” said the company in a statement.