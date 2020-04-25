China approves third COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials

Read Article

China has approved its third coronavirus vaccine for the second phase of clinical trials. An “inactivated” vaccine developed by Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) started its clinical trials, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

An “inactivated” vaccine consists of virus particles, bacteria, or other pathogens that have been grown in culture and then lose disease-producing capacity. In contrast, live vaccines use pathogens that are still alive.

A total of 96 persons in three age groups have received the vaccine in the first phase of clinical trial as of April 23. The vaccine has shown good safety results so far and vaccine receivers are still under observation, said Sinopharm, a Chinese pharma company.

The randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled clinical trials of the inactivated vaccine are conducted in Jiaozuo, central China’s Henan Province, and the second phase of clinical trial will focus on the vaccination procedure, it said.

The vaccine will also go through the third phase of the clinical trial, and it may take about one year to complete the clinical trial before finally reaching the conclusion on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, it said.

An adenovirus vector vaccine, developed by Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, was the first vaccine approved in the country to enter a clinical trial.

The first phase of the clinical trial was completed at the end of March, and the second phase started on April 12.