CDSCO instructs pharma industry associations to share drug availability stock report

To ensure the availability of drugs with assured quality at an affordable price, amidst the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has instructed pharma industry associations to share drug availability stock report on an urgent basis. Recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), has issued a letter to all the State and Union Territories Drugs controllers instructing them to take various measures in order to ensure availability of sufficient quantities of drugs in the domestic retail markets besides ensuring the products conform to the prescribed specifications.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a wing of the Ministry has shared a list of 55 drugs for ICU management of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals with the drug regulators. It has also provided a list of 96 drugs of general category containing essential drugs that are projected to be requiredin the country during the COVID-19 situation. Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drugs, Control Administration (FDCA) Gujarat, said, ” Yesterday, we got an instruction from the centre to provide available medicines in the state. I have already instructed my team to gather the data on a priority basis and in the next two to three days, we will be able to provide the exact data to the authority.”

He further informed that as of now, there is no shortage of any drugs and other essential supplies in the state and we are keeping a constant watch on each and every activity in the state. Following the instruction from the MoH&FW, the DCG(I) has issued an instruction letter to all pharma associations to update the drug availability of the shared list of drugs in the market. Mahesh Doshi, President, Indian Drugs Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) said, “We have asked our member companies to furnish the details of the requested category of medicines on an SOS basis. We are trying to submit the data from our end to the State FDA authority by early next week.”