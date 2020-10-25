Canada to invest up to C$214 mn for R&D of home grown COVID-19 vaccines: Trudeau

Express Pharma


It has secured up to 76 million doses of Quebec City-based Medicago’s potential vaccine

By Reuters
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada will invest up to C$214 million ($162.8 million) to help develop a domestically made COVID-19 vaccine, and it has secured up to 76 million doses of Quebec City-based Medicago’s potential vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

The government will also invest up to C$18.2 million in Vancouver-based biotechnology company Precision NanoSystems Incorporated (PNI) to support a project for pre-clinical and clinical trials for a vaccine.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)

Reuters
