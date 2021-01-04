Brazilian Clinics plans deal with Bharat Biotech for five million doses of Covaxin

Read Article

The Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC) has informed through its website that it has signed MoU with Bharat Biotech to acquire around five million doses of Covaxin. However, the final say about the deal would rest with Anvisa, Brazil’s health regulator.

News agency AFP reports that a team from ABCVAC will travel to India for further discussions with Bharat Biotech.

ABCVAC said that this planned deal with Bharat Biotech is a step to ensure that Brazilians using the have access to COVID-19 vaccines through the private healthcare system.