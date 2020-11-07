Bharat Biotech to manufacture Covaxin from Odisha

Read Article

Bharat Biotech informed that it plans to manufacture 10 types of vaccines, including Malaria and COVID- 19 in its upcoming unit in Odisha.

In a virtual meeting with A K Tripathy, Odisha chief secretary and other state government officials, Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech said that the company has taken up the development and production of new or improved vaccines against severe Rotavirus Diarrhoea, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Pandemic Influenza and drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Dr Ella informed that the best of the technology will be put in the Odisha unit, adding that the total investment would be around Rs 300 crores.

(Source: PTI)