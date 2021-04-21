Bharat Biotech, ICMR announce interim results from Phase 3 trials of COVAXIN

Read Article

Bharat Biotech announced phase 3 interim analysis results of COVAXIN. The second interim analysis is based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of COVID-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 per cent (95%CI: 61-88) against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease.

The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100 per cent (95%CI: 60-100), with an impact on reduction in hospitalisations. The efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70 per cent, suggesting decreased transmission in COVAXIN recipients.

Safety and efficacy results from the final analysis will be available in June, and the final report will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication. Based on the achievement of the success criteria, placebo recipients have now become eligible to receive two doses of COVAXIN.

The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age, including 10 per cent over the age of 60, with analysis conducted 14 days post-second dose. COVAXIN was developed with seed strains received from the National Institute of Virology, and the phase 3 clinical trial was co-funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and MD, Bharat Biotech said, “Efficacy against SARS-Cov-2 has been established. COVAXIN has demonstrated an excellent safety record in human clinical trials and in usage under emergency use. COVAXIN is now a global innovator vaccine derived from Research & Development from India. The efficacy data against severe COVID-19 and asymptomatic infections is highly significant, as this helps reduce hospitalisations and disease transmission, respectively.”

Prof Balram Bhargava, Secretary Dept. of Health Research & Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, said, “I am very pleased to state that COVAXIN, the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by ICMR and BBIL, has shown the efficacy of 78 per cent in the second interim analysis. The tireless efforts of our scientists at ICMR and BBIL have resulted in a truly effective international vaccine of the highest standards and efficacy. I am also happy to note that COVAXIN works well against most variants of SARS-CoV-2. These findings together consolidate the position of our indigenous vaccine in the global vaccine landscape.”

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said, “COVAXIN’s evidence-based development has proved its suitability for global access, with excellent efficacy results against symptomatic, asymptomatic, and severe disease. The interest from countries worldwide has quietly validated our efforts. We thank our Volunteers, Principal Investigators, Partners and team Bharat Biotech for their contribution to this project towards improving Global Public Health.”

The company’s development efforts have been published in six peer-reviewed journals, with additional publications in process.