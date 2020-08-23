Bharat Biotech gets green signal from CDSCO to test COVAXIN via skin

Read Article

As per reports, Bharat Biotech has got an approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a separate clinical trial through which it will test administering their Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ through the skin. Reportedly, if this way of administering the vaccine proves effective it could help make Covaxin cheaper as it requires a lesser dose.

The approval for the fresh clinical trials is subject to two conditions. The first one is a six-months follow up on participants for clinical and antibody titer assessments. The second one is that the sites for this fresh study should be different from the sites of the ongoing trials of the vaccine via the intramuscular route.