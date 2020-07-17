Bharat Biotech commences human trial of COVAXIN at PGI Rohtak

Read Article

The human trial of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin began at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, informed Anil Vij, Health Minister of Haryana through a tweet.

Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse effects, said Vij in his tweet.

Bharat Biotech got the country’s drug regulator’s approval to start clinical trials of its anti-corona vaccine recently.

There are over seven anti-corona vaccines at various stages of development in the country with two of them having received the drug regulator’s go-ahead to start the human clinical trials of their vaccines.

Zydus Cadila has also received approval from authorities to start human trials for its anti-COVID-19 vaccine.