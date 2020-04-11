Bengal Chemicals to produce hydroxychloroquine

Read Article

The PSU has got the necessary license from West Bengal Directorate of Drugs Control to manufacture the drug, informs a report filed in The Indian Express

The West Bengal government has granted approval to Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceuticals Limited to manufacture hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to fight against COVID-19 infection.

The West Bengal Directorate of Drugs Control gave necessary license to the country’s first and oldest pharmaceutical company after the Kolkata-based firm, the only public sector unit that manufactures anti-malarial drug in India, recently applied for a licence to produce HCQ.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, a senior official of the company requested the state government to grant them licence to that it could produce the drug. After getting the sanction, the PSU will now be able to manufacture hydroxychloroquine tablet IP 200 and 400 mg.

“Now we can manufacture the tablet, subject to availability of raw material. We are fully equipped to produce the drug. If raw materials are made available, then we will start our work soon and will be able to produce the drug next week,” said a senior official of the company.

According to the official, the company has the capacity of producing 10 lakh tablets every day. Use of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis has been suggested by a section of experts to combat COVID-19 infection. Recently, India agreed to export hydroxychloroquine to the US and many other countries.