Atrimed Pharma claims breakthrough in molecule research for COVID-19 cure

Read Article

Atrimed Pharmaceuticals announced that three of its samples tested positive against SARS-CoV-2 in an Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) designated laboratory and the developed drug will be available as an oral medicine. The company is evaluating new approaches for treating the COVID-19.

The company informed through a statement that it has initiated a programme to discover drug candidates for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV-2.

Commenting on the exclusive breakthrough, Dr Hrishikesh Damle, MD & CEO, Atrimed Pharma stated, “

The company informed through a statement, “Atrimed Pharma is dedicated to developing phytomolecule drugs for viral infections and other diseases. It today takes pride that it has initiated a program to discover drug candidates for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV-2.”

He further added that these molecules were ready for scientific research in the month of March 2020 itself but took so long for clearance. “Our decision to initiate a drug discovery for COVID-19 is a natural evolution of our work and mission. Regional Centre for Biotechnology has recognised and approved three effective plant molecules against COVID-19 and further studies will begin shortly,” he said.