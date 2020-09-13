Applied Biology and Corpometria Institute to launch anti-androgen clinical study for COVID-19 treatment

Read Article

While studying the genetics of the androgen receptor in male pattern baldness, a team of scientists discovered a possible breakthrough treatment for COVID-19.

The team led by Andy Goren and John McCoy from Applied Biology along with other collaborators have published their discovery in the medical journal Dermatologic Therapy. The manuscript, “What Does Androgenetic Alopecia have to do with COVID-19? An Insight into a Potential New Therapy”, elucidates the possible role of androgens in controlling the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung cells.

According to Dr Goren, “our earlier discovery potentially links SARS-CoV-2 infectivity to androgens, the same hormones implicated in male pattern baldness and prostate cancer.”