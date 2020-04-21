All efforts are being made to improve availability of medicines in India: Pharma Minister

Read Article

The Minister also asked officers to maintain close coordination within themselves and with other concerned ministries to ensure supply of essential items without any hindrance

DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers has said that to tide over challenges arising due to COVID-19 pandemic, his ministry is taking all necessary steps to ensure an adequate supply of medicines, fertilisers and disinfectant chemicals

In a tweet Gowda said, he held discussions with Secretaries and other senior officers of all the three departments of his Ministry, Department of Fertilizers, Pharma and Chemical & Petrochemicals to frame out strategies to improve the availability of fertiliser to farmers, medicines to general public and health services and chemicals as disinfectants to curb the outbreak of coronavirus.

In the meeting, Gowda also asked the officers to maintain close coordination within themselves and with other concerned Ministries as well, so that supply of essential items is done without any hindrance.

Recently, Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers, also interacted with officials of the Department of Chemicals & Fertilizers through a video conference. The meeting was intended to cater to the issues related to the Chemicals & Petrochemical Industry at the time of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Mandaviya had said in a tweet, India “truly believes that the world is a family and fosters the idea of brotherhood.”

The Ministry has said that the pharma sector is also putting in all its effort to produce essential drugs in sufficient quantities, including hydroxychloroquine. India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine and apart from fulfilling domestic demand, it is also exporting the surplus medicine to foreign countries. Production and supply of essential chemicals used as disinfectants are also satisfactory.