AIOCD requests PM to provide medical insurance to chemists, willing to pay a partial sum of premium

Around 12-14 chemists from across the country have been found COVID-19 positive of which two of them have died

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has requested PM Narendra Modi to provide medical insurance coverage to Chemists. In a letter to the PM, the AIOCD expressed concerns about the high possibility of chemists getting infected with the coronavirus as they constantly interact with all types of people.

The AIOCD has also requested the Finance Minister to provide insurance cover to Chemists because they are also fighting the war against coronavirus from the frontlines along with other healthcare workers.

Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary, AIOCD informed, “More than 12-14 chemists from across the country have been found COVID-19 positive and out to total two of them have died due to COVID-19, as they were involved in the management of the medicines supply to ensure that every needy person gets it on time without any delay. We are anticipating that the deaths of our members may create a panic situation in the entire trade community and may affect the supply chain of essential medicines in the country.”

“Hence, they are looking for some medical insurance coverage during the medical emergency situation caused due to novel coronavirus in the country. Our members are ready to pay the partial sum of the insurance premium. We request the government to take our request into consideration as they have already announced insurance coverage to the government healthcare community,” he added.

Insurance firms like HDFC, Yes Bank, LIC etc., have already launched term insurance policies connected with COVID-19.

Singhal said, “Our chemists cannot afford to pay the full premiums of these private players as they are charging considerably higher. Nearly, 8.5 lakhs chemists are associated with the AIOCD and on behalf of them, we request the government to provide health insurance to our members.”

In a letter to the PM and the FM, the AIOCD has made a representation informing about the constant efforts made by their members to ensure availability of medicines. All its members and office bearers of all States and districts have been involved in managing the demand and supply of medicines, even in the infected/ contaminated zones. This has exposed them to a dangerous situation and made them more vulnerable.

