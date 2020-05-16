874 pharma units in Gujarat working at 80 per cent capacity: Dr Hemant Koshia

Read Article

The State has 130 US FDA approved and 628 WHO GMP complied units

A majority of the pharma companies across the country are working at a maximum of 50-60 per cent of their capacity due to Phase III lockdown in the country. However, Gujarat-based pharma companies have started at 80 per cent capacity with a manpower strength of around 60 – 70 per cent, informed Dr Hemant Koshia, Commissioner, Gujarat FDCA.

The state has around 1057 plants, of which a total of 874 units are functional. The State has a total 130 US FDA approved and 628 WHO-GMP complied units.

Dr Koshia said, “The State has the highest number of WHO GMP complied units. India is the pharmacy of the world and Gujarat is the capital of the pharmacy of the world. We are happy to see that in spite of odds and difficulties due to a nationwide lockdown, and limited resources a majority of pharma players from Gujarat is now functional at close to 80 per cent of their capacity. It will ensure that there is no shortage of lifesaving and essential medicines in the state, the country as well as the globe. “

Of the total exports by the Indian pharma industry, Gujarat-based pharma companies contribute to 28 per cent. Koshia also informed, “It is noteworthy that four Gujarat-based pharma companies, Cadila Healthcare, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Hester Biosciences and Bharat Biotech are involved in carrying out research and development activities for COVID-19 vaccine.”

He also added that FDCA is ensuring that all the pharma companies in the state follow the instructions of the State Drug Controller and Central authorities like the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Drug Controller General of India.

Reportedly, the State FDA has 67 pharma units manufacturing hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that is being touted as a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. It also has enough stock of masks, sanitisers, and medicines in the market at trade and manufacturers’ level and the regulators are monitoring the activities on a daily basis with trend analysis.

