40 vaccines are under development: ICMR

None have reached the next stage yet

ICMR informed that more than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage. “As of now, there is no vaccine,” informed Dr Manoj Murhekar of ICMR. Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech, IIL, are among some of the companies working on vaccines against Covid-19.

On Sunday, India recorded 909 new coronavirus positive cases and 34 deaths in 24 hours, informed Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Aggarwal also said that the government is increasing the testing capacity in private and government medical colleges.