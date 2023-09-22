Express Pharma

Build Supply Chain Agility Through Digitization

4 strategies to improve efficiencies, predictability and the customer experience

Downloads
By SAS
0 11

Higher costs, disruptions, shortages and geopolitical events are forcing organizations to rethink how they’re managing the supply chain roller coaster. Digitization delivers the tools and data needed to build agility and resilience within supply chains.

Learn four key strategies organizations can use to perceive, measure and mitigate supply chain risks while improving overall resiliency.

 

    I would like to be contacted by SAS representative.
    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about SAS products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: SAS Privacy Policy

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and SAS

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.