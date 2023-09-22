Build Supply Chain Agility Through Digitization
4 strategies to improve efficiencies, predictability and the customer experience
Higher costs, disruptions, shortages and geopolitical events are forcing organizations to rethink how they’re managing the supply chain roller coaster. Digitization delivers the tools and data needed to build agility and resilience within supply chains.
Learn four key strategies organizations can use to perceive, measure and mitigate supply chain risks while improving overall resiliency.