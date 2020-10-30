Biocon ranked among top five biotech employers by US-based Science magazine

Read Article

Biocon has ranked among the Top 5 Global Biotech Employers for 2020 on the US-based Science magazine’s annual ‘Science Careers Top 20 Employers’ list. Ranked at No. 5 among global pharma and biotech companies in 2020, Biocon has moved up from No. 7 in 2018 and No. 6 in 2019. The company has featured among the top global employers for eight consecutive years, since its debut on the list in 2012.

According to the Top Employers Survey of approximately 7,600 respondents, Biocon’s ranking was based on three key attributes: ‘innovative leader in the industry’, ‘is socially responsible’ and ‘has loyal employees’.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “We are delighted to be ranked among the Top Five Global Biotech Employers by Science Magazine. The ranking is a recognition of the passion that our employees bring to the job, which allowed us to run essential and critical manufacturing, quality and supply operations with reduced staffing despite the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, thus minimising the impact on patients and partners. Their commitment also enabled us to rapidly develop novel therapeutics for the deadly coronavirus and serve humanity by fighting COVID-19.”

“We will continue to build on Biocon’s employee-friendly culture that promotes ideation, experimentation and collaboration as we aspire to create future leaders who will revolutionise healthcare through innovative products and services,” she added.

The Top 5 global players in this year’s list are Regeneron, Alnylam, Incyte, Syngenta and Biocon.

For the companies that emerged in the top 20, remarks from respondents reflected their pride and gratitude in the fact that the organisations they represented had continuously invested in their well-being while still putting science and patients first. When employees see meaningful action by their employers that is designed to empower and support them in every way possible, they respond in kind: They produce their best work. And in the arena of pharma and biotech, that easily translates into better patient outcomes, The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) said.