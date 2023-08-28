BDR Pharma launches Dalbonova Injection for acute bacterial skin infections

BDR Pharmaceuticals International has launched Dalbonova Injection for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by designated susceptible strains of Gram-positive microorganisms. This drug will be available as a 500 mg injection.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2023 there were an estimated 11.5 million cases of Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in India. This represents a 15 per cent increase in the number of cases from 2022. The male-to-female ratio for ABSSSI in India is 1.2:1. This means that men are about 20 per cent more likely to develop ABSSSI than women. Children under the age of five and people over the age of 65 throughout India have the highest incidence of ABSSSI. The incidence of ABSSSI varies by area in India as well, with Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, to mention a few, having the highest rates. Certain population groups in India, such as those with diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and poverty, bear a disproportionately high burden of ABSSSI.

Dalbonova offers single-dose therapy for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in patients of all ages, including newborns. A company statement informed that this approach simplifies treatment, eliminates the need for hospital admissions, and reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections. Dalbonova’s dosing regimen offers convenience and effectiveness as patients can opt for a potent single-dose of 1500 mg or a comprehensive two-dose regimen of 1000 mg followed by 500 mg after one week.