National Medicinal Plants Board launches consortia for medicinal plants

Read Article

The Ministry of AYUSH has launched consortia for medicinal plants, envisaging the necessity of connectivity between stakeholders in the supply chain and value chain of medicinal plants.

NMPB Consortia will address/deliberate (not limited to) on quality planting material, R&D, cultivation, trade of medicinal plants/market linkage etc., informed a press release from the AYUSH Ministry.

The Ministry statement also informed that to establish linkage between the farmers and manufacturers, a ‘Seed to Shelf’ approach is being introduced, wherein, aspects related to Quality Planting Materials (QPM), Good Agriculture Practices (GAPs), Good Post Harvest Practices (GPHPs) would be addressed.

In the first phase, NMPB consortia is proposed for medicinal plant species – Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Pippali (Piper longum), Aonla (Phyllanthus emblica), Guggulu (Commiphora wightii), Satavari (Asparagus racemosus).

Registration link for NMPB Consortia is available on the website of NMPB wherein, eligible organisations viz, farmers/ FPOs/ FPCs/QPM centres/ seed banks/ nurseries/SHGs/NGOs/traders/manufactures/exporters/pharma/research institutes/agriculture universities can register to be part of consortia.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)