Dalmia Healthcare nod from AYUSH Ministry to manufacture Astha-15 for COVID-19 treatment

Read Article

Dalmia Healthcare will be announcing the launch of a polyherbal combination of 15 herbs called Astha-15, developed by its research arm Dalmia Centre for Research and Development (DCRD), for the treatment of COVID-19 along with standard care approved as per AYUSH/ICMR guidelines.

Sanjay Dalmia, Chairman, Dalmia Group of Companies said, “We are happy to announce that the outcome of the clinical trial showed that Astha-15 has significantly reduced the cough and wheezing, improved the respiratory rate and aid in the speedy recovery of COVID-19 patients with the improvement of quality of life during the treatment cycle.”

Dalmia Healthcare had earlier sought approval to conduct a clinical trial of Astha-15 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of polyherbal combination for the treatment of COVID-19 along with standard care approved as per AYUSH/ICMR guidelines. After two successful phases, Phase III trial was conducted on 120 subjects at multi-centric sites viz. JNUIMSRC, Jaipur, Govt. Medical College & Govt. General hospital, Srikakulam (Old RIMSGGH) and RGMC & CSMH, Thane by following the regulatory guidelines of AYUSH and the Informed Consent Declaration, Insurance Terms and Hospital Ethics Committee approvals which are registered at DCGI to perform the clinical trial. This phase III clinical trial has been registered on CTRI with reg. no. CTRI/2020/06/025590.

A statement from the company informs, “The medicine acts as a bronchodilator, decongestant, anti-inflammatory and lung detoxifier. It helps in eliminating the infection and regulating the allergic reactions. This has a specific action on the mucosa of the respiratory tract and the muscular walls of the lungs that act as the airways. It has an anti-inflammatory effect which reduces inflammation and congestion inside the lungs. Its continuous use reduces the damage on the lungs and the muscular walls and brings out a significant reversal in their dysfunction. All these disorders which have been found in COVID19 patients have been confirmed to be treated by Astha-15.”

The company informs that Astha-15 will be made available in the first phase through prescriptions written for mild and moderate COVID patients undergoing treatment in COVID hospitals. Dalmia Healthcare would be applying for permission/approval of Astha-15 usage in allopathic hospitals, as per the procedure in each hospital.

Astha-15 will be the first Ayurvedic drug and an indigenous formulation from India addressing respiratory disorders in COVID, states the company.