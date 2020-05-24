Dalmia Group to start clinical trial for Astha 15

Read Article

The Ministry of AYUSH has given Dalmia Group the green signal to commence clinical trials for its Ayurvedic composition Astha 15 for the treatment of COVID-19, informed the company in a statement.

“We are conducting a human trial of our highly efficient Ayurvedic composition which can potentially help in curing COVID 19 patients. Successful human trial of our medicine will not only curtail the impact of the contagious virus all across the world but will also establish the supremacy of Ayurveda, our the ancient system of medicine over any other methods of healthcare,” said Sanjay Dalmia, Chairman, Dalmia Group of Companies.

The company informed that it will begin its multi-centre Phase III clinical trials within the set parameters. Its researchers will follow the set regulatory guidelines of Informed Consent. The declaration, insurance terms, and EC approvals will be diligently followed.

Reportedly, the Dalmia Centre for Research and Development (DCRD), after years of extensive research, manufactured this polyherbal combination of 15 herbs that are also mentioned in the Indian System of Medicine.

Astha-15, the polyherbal combination, made available by the Group on March 16, has previously undergone a randomised double-blind, placebo-controlled study on patients, in speciality Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, Chennai, India. As per the double-blind study, the drug acts as a bronchodilator, decongestant, anti-inflammatory, lung detoxifier, and didn’t show any side-effects.