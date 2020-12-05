AYUSH stakeholders should focus on R&D, follow regulatory pathways: Piyush Goyal

Read Article

In a virtual meeting between AYUSH industry stakeholders and representatives from the Ministries of AYUSH and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of industry assured that the required support to bring in the standardisation of AYUSH products.

During the virtual meeting, he encouraged the industry stakeholders to conduct more research and development in Ayurveda. He said that to create better confidence in AYUSH products, it is important to follow regulatory pathways and conduct validation, testing, standardisation processes. He also said that if the industry manages to do all these then it will certainly boost the confidence in AYUSH products, not only in India but across the globe. He said, “I personally feel that sky is the limit and the future of the Ayurveda is very bright.”

He also said that the government is ready to work with the AYUSH department to frame the required guidelines and standardisation processes to bring better acceptability for AYUSH products globally.

Giving an example of Chaywanprash, he said that during the COVID-19 period, the sale of Chaywanprash has increased by 600 per cent. And the sector has the potential to grow manifold provided, we put considerable focus into it.

He also asked the industry to provide low-cost product solutions with good nutritional value to help the government in bringing down India’s ranking in the malnutrition index.

