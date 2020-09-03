Arthur D Little and BEGIN India launch International Ayurveda Alliance

Read Article

Arthur D Little (ADL) announced the launch of the International Ayurveda Alliance (IAA) as the Global Knowledge Partner to BEGIN India Think Tank and HumanSTAR. The Alliance’s main charter is to drive the creation of the largest global repository of Indian Ayurveda practices, creating an industry-wide technology platform for diagnostics and measurement of clinical outcomes.

“Notably, IAA envisages a clinically measurable evidence-based system that will position Indian Ayurveda as a credible medical alternative grounded in modern science. Developing new-age practices such as reverse-pharmacology, associated meta-research and clinical analyses, combined with policy advocacy and thought leadership can enable Indian Ayurveda to take a prominent place in global health systems. Alongside, incorporating the best practices of other successful traditional medicinal frameworks from across the world will create a formidable synthesis. Practitioners equipped with this knowledge will benefit from valuable training and certifications grounded in the science of Indian Ayurveda,” informed a release.

“India’s government is committed to providing a critical thrust to Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. This calls for reimagining Ayurveda and associated systems with industry collaboration and new Centers of Excellence for R&D. In addition to a knowledge repository, a clinical evidence framework and AI platform are envisaged, guided by a technology roadmap. Along with building awareness of, confidence in, and the brand value of traditional medicine, the development of indigenous companies at scale locally and internationally will be encouraged,” it added.

Barnik Chitran Maitra, the Managing Partner and CEO of ADL India and South Asia, said, “Ancient Ayurvedic practices have been the cornerstone of wellness in India and the industry has a unique opportunity to propel the global acceptance of Ayurveda. The IAA is the first step in the renaissance of ancient Indian medical systems­­ and aims to catalyse a $50 billion dollar industry creating over 15 million jobs for Indians.”

Deepak Kapoor, the founder of BEGIN India Think Tank, said, “We are delighted to embark on creating a future-ready ecosystem which gives Ayurveda the global elevation it deserves. Our consulting partner ADL brings the right mix of global healthcare system experience and access to global technology capabilities in digital knowledge management, machine learning and artificial intelligence. We are also encouraged by the enthusiastic support from critical industry stakeholders who are committed to the success of the initiative.”

Mohammad Shahabuddin, CEO, HumanStar stated, “Our focus is on building ecosystem and global leadership for India, in specific domains, where there is opportunity to grow exponentially. This partnership is very opportune both in terms of timing and domain expertise, which gives us strategic advantage in achieving our common goals with Arthur D Little. We are thankful to receive an opportunity that enables us to advise ADL in their market penetration strategy for India and South Asia.”

The IAA will convene industry roundtables to define the 2030 vision for Indian Ayurveda. It aims to produce public knowledge assets in the proposed Ayurveda knowledge repository and the conceptual framework for evidence-based Ayurveda. Subsequently, the Alliance aspires to support industry-government dialogues especially with the Ministry of AYUSH and relevant state governments to help align a long-term vision, enhance sector capacity, and stimulate job creation.