DoP to constitute a forum of pharma associations

The forum will discuss various issues concerning NPPP, DPCO and NPPA

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, has decided to constitute a forum of pharma associations in DOP. The forum will discuss various issues concerning National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPP), the Drugs (Price Control) Order (DPCO) – 2013 and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The forum will have Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals as the chairman followed by the members mentioned below.

The members are Chairman, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Joint Secretary (Policy), DoP; two representatives each from The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA); Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA); Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI); Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE); Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CIPI); Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association India (BDMA); SME Pharma industries Confederation (SPIC); Small and Medium Pharma Manufacturers Association (SMPMA); All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD); All India Chemists and Distributors Federation (AICDF).

The forum may co-opt experts from the private sector, other government department and ministries. According to a release issued by DoP, the meeting of the forum will be held quarterly as per the direction of the chairman from time to time.