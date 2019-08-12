Cadila Pharma bags TISS LeapVault CLO awards in two categories

Cadila Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received two TISS LeapVault CLO awards under the categories of ‘Program for Sales Enablement’ and ‘Social Media Based Learning Program’.

Tata Institute of Social Science-Leapvault CLO Summit and Award is an event which brings together leaders from human resource, corporate learning, coaching, organization, and leadership development. This award was conferred on the Learning and Development (L&D) team of Cadila Pharma for their initiative of training the field force using WhatsApp.

“We observed 30 per cent adoption among our colleagues, which is higher than the standard 20-25 per cent usually seen in e-learning. This initiative is one more step towards our vision of becoming a progressive, transformative and a caring organization.” Dr Sunil Singh, the Chief Human Resource Officer— Cadila Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.