 Bayer wins ‘Best Employer in India 2019’ Award by Aon

Aon, a global research consultancy, has awarded ‘Best Employer in India 2019’ Award to Bayer in an award ceremony held in Mumbai.

The winners for 2019 included 16 organisations that empower results through high employee engagement, a compelling employer brand, effective leadership and a high-performance culture. This is Bayer’s third consecutive win at the Aon Best Employers Awards.

“Winning the award for three consecutive years is a testimony to our high purpose driven culture and our employees’ strong belief in Bayer as a great workplace that enhances career growth while helping translate the company’s vision ‘Science for better life’ into reality. We feel extremely proud on receiving the title as the result is largely based on the feedback provided by our employees in an independent survey conducted by Aon. At Bayer, we rely on the unique ability, creativity and commitment that each employee brings with them. We hone this further by inculcating our employer brand promise, ‘Passion to Innovate’ and the ‘Power to Change’, which plays a huge role in ensuring employee well-being and satisfaction,” said D Narain, Senior Bayer Representative South Asia.

The Aon Best Employers program is a comprehensive studies launched in 2001, the survey aims to define the contours of a winning workplace. Following an evaluation framework based on the principles of ‘Intent-Design-Experience’, it identifies the uniqueness and key differentiators of an organization to be a Best Employer. The study methodology involved a nine-month long rigorous process, vetted by a panel of external, independent jury members representing eminent business leaders and academicians. More than 125 companies participated in this prestigious study and only 16 companies in India were named as Aon’s Best Employers for 2019.