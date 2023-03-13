Akums, Fermenta Biotech collaborate to manufacture Areola cream for breastfeeding mothers

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Fermenta Biotech for manufacturing one-of-its kind Areola cream which soothes and protects sore and cracked nipples and adjoining area of breastfeeding moms.

A company release informed, “This is an exclusive collaboration and for the first time, an Areola cream for lactating mothers is being launched in India and globally. Lanolin is a natural moisturising waxy substance that is derived from Australian sheep wool and provides soothing protection for sore and delicate skin. The ultra-pure lanolin used in the cream is non-sensitizing and hypoallergenic, which makes it completely natural and safe for babies.”

It added, “In a survey, sore and cracked nipples are among the top challenges quoted by Indian mothers for early weaning off breast feed. The Areola cream acts as an emollient and occlusive moisturiser that replenishes stratum corneum lipids and reduces the signs and symptoms of clinically dry and cracked skin. It is dermatologically tested and safe during lactation as it is colourless and tasteless. The product is enriched with other soothing ingredients that nurture the nipple and adjoining breast skin.”

Sanjeev Jain, Jt MD, Akums said, “Akums partnership with Fermenta will ensure that we are able to bring the highest quality product to our customers both in India and across the World. We believe that this partnership will benefit our customers, by marketing novel products. We are confident that this collaboration will bring success and growth to both our organisations.”

Sandeep Jain, Jt MD, Akums, said, “The collaboration aimed at manufacturing Areola cream for lactating mothers is just a starting point to transform women and maternal healthcare in India. As part of this association with Fermenta, the novel technology that has been used to make ultra-purified lanolin will be further explored and used in various formulations to treat other critical conditions like psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, nappy rashes etc.”

The global sore nipple cream segment is growing at a CAGR of 11.4 percent (2019-25). While 78 percent of mothers prefer to breastfeed for at least a year, 40 percent of mothers have reported sore and cracked nipples as a major problem.

Prashant Nagre, CEO, Fermenta Biotech said, “For the first time, such a product is launched in India which has been formulated keeping in mind the pain or discomfort that lactating mothers go through. The product moisturises the dry skin of nipples, provides skin softness, and soothes irritation. The best part is that this Areola cream is safe for the mother’s skin as well as the baby’s oral health. Not many women are aware that breastfeeding should be continued for at least two years for the all-round mental and physical development of the baby. This is an innovative product as it will encourage mothers to breastfeed without feeling discomfort and continue for two years.”