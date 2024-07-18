Accelerate Clinical Trial Innovation: Meet the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow with a secure, validated statistical computing environment
Getting a new therapy to market is a huge endeavor, often involving dozens of stakeholders from pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), health care providers and regulators. Clinical trials are one of the most complex parts of the process, and that complexity is increasing.
Central to a life sciences organization’s ability to succeed and compete amid increasingly complex clinical trials is the strength, security and flexibility of its statistical computing environment (SCE). The right SCE is critical in accelerating scientific discoveries by enabling researchers to manage, process and analyze data efficiently and compliantly, all while maintaining the utmost regulatory integrity.